EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $9.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

