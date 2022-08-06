Electricité de France S.A. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electricité de France in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for Electricité de France’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electricité de France’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECIFY. Barclays lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cheuvreux lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

