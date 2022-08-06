Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $7.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

