Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.41 $1.81 million ($0.10) -8.60

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.68%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Vault beats Environmental Tectonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

