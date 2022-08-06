Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Trading Up 4.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) rose 4.1% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.27. Approximately 54,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,693,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.13.

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.70.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.0299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

