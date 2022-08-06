Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

