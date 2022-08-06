Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.70.

Entegris stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

