Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

