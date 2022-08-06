Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,555 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Polaris worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Polaris stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

