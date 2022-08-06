Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,003 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,263,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 468,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of REM stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

