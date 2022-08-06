Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.