Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.81 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

