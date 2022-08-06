Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,545 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.