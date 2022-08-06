Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $73.72 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

