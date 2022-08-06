Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,569 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,903 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,681,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 205,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $59.75 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

