Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 477,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of EQH opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

