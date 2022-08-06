Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.52% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.