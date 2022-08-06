Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.52% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

