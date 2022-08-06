Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $21.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $24.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.14 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,167.94 on Thursday. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,165.18 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,298.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,328.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Markel by 36.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Markel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

