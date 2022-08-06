Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells $292,315.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,513.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $515.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile



Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

