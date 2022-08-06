Evercore ISI Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

