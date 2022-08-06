Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.09.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 69.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 350.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.