Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.