Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

