ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 360,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

ExlService stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

