Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

