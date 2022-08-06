EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

EYPT opened at $10.53 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 186.14%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

