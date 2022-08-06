Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

