First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

FCNCA stock opened at $798.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $685.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

