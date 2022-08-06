First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 25.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

