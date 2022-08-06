First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.73. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

