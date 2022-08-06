First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.92 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.