Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.