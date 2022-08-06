Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $275,950.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Alexy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $206.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

