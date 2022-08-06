Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.86, but opened at $88.30. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $90.21, with a volume of 9,969 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.