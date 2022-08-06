Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.88, but opened at $57.51. Fortinet shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 207,925 shares changing hands.

VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 79.59%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortinet by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 783,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 607,597 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 418.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 28,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 124,356 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

