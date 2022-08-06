FY2023 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Reduced by Wedbush

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after acquiring an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

