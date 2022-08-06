FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut by B. Riley

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Sunday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
