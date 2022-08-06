FY2023 EPS Estimates for Indivior PLC Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Indivior in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Indivior Stock Down 2.5 %

Indivior stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Indivior has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

