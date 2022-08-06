FY2027 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for West Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $38.27 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.38.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

