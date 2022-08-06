General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %
GE stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
