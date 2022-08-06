GenWealth Group Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.