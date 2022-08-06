Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 625 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 625 ($7.66) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($7.60) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.15 ($7.06).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 466.80 ($5.72) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.