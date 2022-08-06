Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.03.

GPN stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

