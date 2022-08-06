GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GoodRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

GoodRx Trading Up 6.8 %

Several other analysts have also commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $18,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $12,049,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

