Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 32,585 shares traded.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 5.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $8,261,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.88.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

