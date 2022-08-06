Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 34,509 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.