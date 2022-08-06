Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

