Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

