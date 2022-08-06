Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.57 and a 200-day moving average of $477.93. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

