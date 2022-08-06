Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,776 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

